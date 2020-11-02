Biden to stump in Pennsylvania on Election Day, while Harris travels to Michigan

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE will make one more trip to Pennsylvania on Election Day in hopes of turning out voters in what has become one of the most closely watched states in the presidential race.

Biden will travel to Scranton and Philadelphia, his campaign announced Monday. The trips will mark the third consecutive day the former vice president holds events in the Keystone State, and it will come one day after President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE holds a rally in Biden's childhood hometown of Scranton.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden begins two-day campaign sprint in battleground Pennsylvania Trump praises Texas supporters who surrounded Biden-Harris bus FBI investigating Biden bus surrounded by pro-Trump cars: report MORE will travel to Detroit. Michigan is another crucial state for the Biden campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden held events in Philadelphia on Sunday followed by a drive-in rallies in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pennsylvania is viewed by many experts as a potential tipping point state in the presidential race. Trump will have difficulty securing reelection if he does not win Pennsylvania, while a victory there for Biden could all but assure he will become president-elect.

Polls there have tightened in the final days of the race. An NBC/Marist poll released on Monday showed Biden leading by 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday found Biden up by 6 percentage points.

Trump won the state by 44,000 votes in 2016.

Michigan is another state Trump narrowly won in 2016, but where he is trailing in the polls. A RealClearPolitics average of recent surveys in the state shows Biden up by 5 percentage points.