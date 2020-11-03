GOP Sen. Mike Rounds wins in South Dakota

Sen. Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsDuring pandemic, 'telehealth' emerging as important lifeline to connect patients with caregivers The Hill's Campaign Report: Team Trump on defense over president's comments on white supremacy Trump says Proud Boys should 'stand down' after backlash to debate comments MORE (R-S.D.) has ben projected to win reelection on Tuesday as the state's junior senator.

Rounds faced a challenge from Democrat Daniel Ahlers, a small-business owner who was a member of the South Dakota state legislature.

Rounds, a former governor of South Dakota, is finishing out his first term in the U.S. Senate after winning election in 2014. He serves on a number of Senate committees, including Armed Services and Environment and Public Works, on which he chairs two subcommittees.

Rounds’s reelection was expected. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the race as solid Republican, meaning it was highly unlikely to flip in Ahlers’s favor.