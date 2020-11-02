Mark Hamill narrates Lincoln Project ad hitting Trump over military ballots

Actor Mark Hamill narrated an ad released by The Lincoln Project that hits President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE over military absentee ballots that come in after Nov. 3.

The “Star Wars” star lent his voice to the ad, titled “Absentee,” in which he details the history of absentee voting and then labels the president’s calls for only ballots that come in by Election Day to be counted as “tyranny.”

In the ad, Hamill describes how absentee voting began during the Civil War with Union soldiers and said, “Now, more than 150 years later, tyranny is looking for a new foothold” through Trump.

“If he gets his way, many who cast absentee ballots will not have their vote counted,” Hamill says. “This will deny thousands of troops serving overseas of their most sacred right, stripping the men and women in our military the very freedoms they’ve served and sacrificed to defend.”

“It cannot be allowed to happen,” he adds.

Reed Galen, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a statement, “There is absolutely no reason for the Trump campaign to sow doubt and confusion over the process except to discourage people from voting and votes from being counted.”

“He’s doing this because the only way he can win is by cheating,” Galen said. “We won’t allow it.”

Over the past several months, Trump has spread unfounded claims that voting by mail opens up the electron to voter fraud. More Americans are expected to vote by mail this year than ever before due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He told reporters on Sunday that a recent Supreme Court decision that will allow Pennsylvania officials to count ballots that come in as late as Friday was "terrible."

"I think it's a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over," Trump said. "I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers."