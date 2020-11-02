Biden lead over Trump narrows in Florida; race is dead heat in Arizona, North Carolina: poll

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE holds a narrow lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE in Florida, but the two remain in a neck-and-neck battle in Arizona and North Carolina, according to a survey released Monday.

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll shows the former vice president with 50 percent of the vote among Florida likely voters, while Trump got 46 percent.

In Arizona and North Carolina, the candidates are in a statistical tie, similar to last week’s poll.

Biden received 49 percent and Trump earned 47 percent among likely voters in Arizona. Among likely voters in North Carolina, the former vice president got 49 percent and the president received 48 percent.

In all three states, a higher percentage said they believe Biden would better handle the coronavirus pandemic over Trump, with a 3 percentage point lead in Florida, an 8 percentage point lead in Arizona and a 6 percentage point lead in North Carolina.

But more likely voters in all three states said they think Trump would better manage the economy, with an 11 percentage point lead in Florida, a 10 percentage point lead in Arizona and an 8 percentage point lead in North Carolina.

The Florida, Arizona and North Carolina polls were conducted between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 and surveyed 670 likely voters, 610 likely voters and 707 likely voters, respectively.

The Florida and North Carolina polls had a margin of error of 4 percentage points, while the Arizona poll had a margin of error of 5 percentage points.

In the national poll, Biden maintained a 8 percentage point lead at 52 percent, compared with Trump’s 44 percent. This poll, conducted between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2, surveyed 914 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The national poll gathered responses from 1,333 adults, including 914 likely voters. The national poll has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

The results come a day before election night as Biden is shown leading in most national polls but facing a closer race in swing states.