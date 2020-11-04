Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi Tlaib'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan 'Squad' member Pressley glides to second term Democrats projected to retain House majority MORE (D-Mich.) was projected to win reelection in Michigan's 13th Congressional District early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press called the race for the Michigan lawmaker at 4:12 a.m. EST with over 66 percent of precincts reporting.

One of the original members of "The Squad," a group of progressive lawmakers who have earned the frequent ire of President Trump for their left-leaning views, Tlaib coasted to reelection in her district which was rated "Solid Democratic" by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan elections analyst.

The race was Tlaib's first against a Republican opponent, David Dudenhoefer; she did not face a Republican candidate in the 2018 general election, when she first won office. The first-term congresswoman also beat back a well-funded primary challenge from Detroit city councilwoman Brenda Jones (D) earlier this year.

Tlaib was the first Muslim woman to serve in Michigan's House of Representatives before leaving that office in 2015, while she and fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) are the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress.