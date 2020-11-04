Daines fends off challenge to win second Montana Senate term

Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David Daines Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense Senate battle threatens to spill into overtime GOP sees path to hold Senate majority MORE (R-Mont.) won a second term in the Senate, defeating Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense GOP sees path to hold Senate majority Interior says Pendley to remain at BLM despite 'dramatic tweets' from Democrats MORE (D) in one of the most competitive races in the country.

The Associated Press called the race for Daines shortly before 2 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

Daines’s victory keeps Republicans in control of a seat Democrats had seen as one of their best pickup opportunities in their quest to gain control of the upper chamber.

Daines received helped from President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE, who, throughout the course of the campaign, credited Daines with helping to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which offers permanent funding each year toward conservation efforts.

The bill was considered a bipartisan success, passed with board support from both parties after the Trump budget repeatedly sought to cut funding for the same program the bill supports.

Daines’s relatively straightforward path to reelection was rocked when a term-limited Bullock entered the race after his failed presidential bid.

Daines repeatedly cast a Bullock victory as having the potential to lead to “liberal tyranny.”