Biden attends mass, visits family graves on morning of Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attended mass and visited the graves of family members on Tuesday morning as voters headed to the polls to cast ballots on Election Day.

Biden, a devout Catholic, attended mass with his wife, Jill Biden, and their granddaughters at his church, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, in Wilmington, Del., according to a reporter traveling with the former vice president.

The Bidens then walked across the street to visit the burial site of Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden, who died in 2015 after battling brain cancer. The family also visited the graves of Biden's first wife and daughter, who were killed in a car crash in 1972.

Biden will close out his campaign on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he will make appearances in his hometown of Scranton and then Philadelphia. The state will likely play a deciding factor in the presidential election this year.

President Trump won the state by 1 point in 2016, and four years later, multiple polls show Biden leading in Pennsylvania.

After his events, Biden will return to Wilmington, where he plans to spend election night with Jill Biden, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff.