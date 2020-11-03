Rep. Andy Barr beats back Democratic challenge in Kentucky

Rep. Andy Barr Andy BarrReclaiming the American Dream Powell, Mnuchin stress limits of current emergency lending programs McConnell holds 12-point lead over Democratic challenger McGrath: poll MORE (R-Ky.) is projected to win reelection in a closely watched race for a seat targeted by Democrats for a takeover.

The Associated Press called the race for Barr shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

Barr is projected to win his fourth term representing a swath of Kentucky including Lexington and Frankfort, fending off Democratic challenger Josh Hicks, an attorney and retired Marine.

Barr was favored to hold on to his seat despite Democratic inroads in other GOP-learning urban and suburban districts. He is the top Republican on the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.