Biden wins Vermont in presidential race

Democratic nominee Joe Biden was the projected winner of the state of Vermont on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The former vice president will pick up the state's three electoral votes.

The state was called for Biden shortly after polls closed.

Vermont, which has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988, was carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 26 percentage points.