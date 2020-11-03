Trump wins Indiana in presidential race

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE has been projected to win the state of Indiana, according to CNN and NBC News.

The president will pick up the Hoosier State's 11 electoral votes.

The state was called for Trump shortly after polls closed. Indiana is Vice President Pence's home state, and he voted early there after maintaining his address at the governor's mansion.

Trump and Pence won the state in 2016 by 19 percentage points.