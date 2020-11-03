Biden wins Virginia 

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE is projected to win the presidential contest in Virginia on Tuesday, where he will walk away with the commonwealth’s 13 electoral votes.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:36 p.m. EST.

Numerous polls going into Tuesday showed Biden with a lead over Trump. A Roanoke College poll released on Saturday showed Biden ahead of the president by 11 points, 53 percent to 42 percent.

Another poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University last month showed Biden with a 12 point lead over Trump, 51 percent to 39 percent.

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE won the state by roughly 5 points, pulling in support from the predominately liberal suburbs of Washington, D.C., in the northern part of the state. Additionally, Clinton’s running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineHillicon Valley: Biden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked | Majority of voters in three swing states saw ads on social media questioning election validity: poll | Harris more often the target of online misinformation Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: analysis Democrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle MORE (D-Va.) was working as one of Virginia’s senators at the time.