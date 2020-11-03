Trump wins South Carolina

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE won the presidential contest in South Carolina on Tuesday, according to a projection from The Associated Press, laying claim to the state's nine electoral votes.
Most polls going into Election Day showed Trump with a lead in the Palmetto State. A New York Times-Sienna College poll conducted last month showed the president with an 8-point edge, while an East Carolina University poll showed Trump with a 7-point advantage over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Trump won the state handily in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton by roughly 14 points.