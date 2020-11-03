Kamala Harris on Election Day: 'Have faith' in the integrity of the process

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Omarosa backs Biden, predicts Trump will lose Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states MORE on Tuesday encouraged Americans to "have faith" in each other on Election Day as millions of Americans vote in-person in an election that saw more than 100 million voters cast their ballots early.

"I do strongly believe that we, whoever we vote for, will defend the integrity of our democracy and a peaceful transfer of power and that there are certain lines that whoever you vote for, that we just won't cross,” the California senator said shortly after landing in Detroit, where she'll spend the afternoon at events before making her way to Wilmington, Del., to join her running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE.

Harris also reminded Michigan residents that polls don't close in the state until 8 p.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The path to the White House and the path to determining who will be the next president of the United States, without question, runs through Michigan,” Harris said. “So I'm just here to remind people in Detroit that, that they are seen and heard by Joe and me, and also that they may actually decide the outcome of this race.”

Michigan is one of the top battleground states that President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE narrowly flipped red in 2016. While most polls have shown the Democratic ticket with a lead in the Wolverine State, Detroit could prove to be one of the deciding factors whether the state is blue or red.

Detroit is Michigan's largest city, and three-quarters of its residents are Black.

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE won Detroit by around 47,000 fewer votes than former President Obama did in 2012. The former secretary of State ultimately lost the state by less than 11,000 votes.