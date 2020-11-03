Jill Biden visits NC polling site: 'We feel confident, we feel excited'

CARY, N.C. — Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE, visited a polling site in North Carolina on Election Day to greet volunteers and supporters.

“We’re just keeping on keeping on,” she told reporters. “I feel good. We feel confident, we feel excited. We got up early this morning, we took our family to mass and then we went our separate ways. We’re feeling good.”

Biden arrived at the polling site with about 150 volunteers and supporters at Mills Park Elementary School in Cary, N.C., clapping for her and yelling, “our next first lady!” The Bidens attended mass and visited the graves of family members on Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Del.

Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE are neck and neck in North Carolina, according to the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll. Trump was in the state Monday rallying supporters in Fayetteville. He won the state by more than 3 points over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE in 2016.

“We’ve been on this campaign trail for gosh, a year and a half, so now it’s down to the final hours but it feels great. I love the support of the American people, I think they’re ready for change,” she said.

Biden noted that she had just come from campaigning in Florida and that Joe Biden is in Pennsylvania.

Dozens of children were among the supporters at the polling site and holding signs for the Biden campaign. Biden handed out pink boxes of cookies to children at the site before leaving.

“Thank you everybody for your support. You have no idea how much this means to me and Joe. This isn’t about me or Joe or Kamala or Doug, this is your campaign and that’s what’s going to change hopefully tonight, a new direction in American, a new leadership. And that’s what its going to take,” Biden said to the crowd.