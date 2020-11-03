Vermont's GOP governor says he voted for Biden

The Republican governor of Vermont says he has broken with his party and voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE for president.

Phil Scott, who is up for reelection himself on Tuesday, told reporters he cast his ballot for the former vice president, according to independent news website sevendaysvt.com.

Scott's announcement makes him the only incumbent Republican to go on record stating his choice to vote for Biden. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) said Tuesday he left the presidential field blank when he filled out his ballot.

Late in August, Scott indicated he would not vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE but did not confirm for whom he would vote.

“I have not decided at this point whether to cast a vote for former Vice President Biden,” Scott said at the time. “But it’s something that I would consider. I just haven't made that decision at this point.”

The Biden campaign has welcomed support from so-called Never Trump Republicans, including featuring some of them in the Democratic convention in August.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC and advertising group, has released a fleet of digital and TV ads attacking Trump as unfit to lead and not befitting traditional conservative political principals.

Trump lost Vermont in 2016 by more than 25 percent, and polls there showed Biden with a sizable lead ahead of Election Day.

Scott is facing a competitive challenge from Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman (D).