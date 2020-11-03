Harris makes final stump of campaign in Michigan: 'Everything is at stake'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Omarosa backs Biden, predicts Trump will lose Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states MORE (D-Calif.) made her final stump of the 2020 campaign on Election Day, traveling to the battleground state of Michigan.

At her two stops — a canvassing event and a polling place — the vice presidential nominee underscored the importance of the election and the role that Michigan will play.

“Today is the day! Today is the day that the path to the White House runs right through this hood. Right through Michigan,” Harris told supporters at the canvassing event in Southfield, a suburb of Detroit. “Everything is at stake, including the future of our democracy,”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the polling place, Harris added: “You will make that decision. You know, in Michigan, the last election for president in 2016, the outcome of that election was decided, on average, by two votes per precinct in Michigan.”

Trump’s margin of victory in the Wolverine State was indeed razor thin in 2016, just under 11,000 votes. While most polls have shown Biden and Harris with a slim lead in the state, Michigan’s largest city could very well prove to be the deciding factor to whether the state remains red or turns blue once again.

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE won Detroit by approximately 47,000 fewer votes than former President Obama did in 2012.

Biden has also campaigned hard in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida, all of which voted for Obama before flipping to Trump in 2016.