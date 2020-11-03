Live updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage

House Democrats are expected to expand their majority in Tuesday’s elections as they seek to build upon the voter backlash against President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE in the suburbs.

Democrats are expected to pick up around five to 20 seats. Republicans are hoping to keep that margin in the single digits.

The most closely watched races are suburban battlegrounds in places like Indianapolis, Phoenix, Houston and Oklahoma City, where Democrats think they can build upon the 2018 wave that won them the House.

Despite already being in the minority, Republicans are playing a lot of defense this cycle in districts that were once considered GOP strongholds. At the same time, a handful of Democrats in conservative districts are in competitive fights for reelection.

Check back for updates and results from House races across the country.

First polls close in Indiana and Kentucky

6:10 p.m.

The first polls have closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

One of the most closely watched House races is in Indiana, where the 5th District currently represented by retiring GOP Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority Energized by polls, House Democrats push deeper into GOP territory Bipartisan lawmakers call for broadband expansion to eliminate inequities MORE is up for grabs.

The suburban Indianapolis district is growing more affluent and college-educated, making it prime territory for Democrats to make inroads in traditionally Republican strongholds.

That open-seat race is among 10 bellwether House races that strategists in both parties are watching closely for the key indicators of where this night is going.

While House Democrats are confident they'll make additions to their majority in Tuesday's elections, they're also preparing for a protracted legal battle over the results of contested races.

Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosHouse Democrats run late ads defending vulnerable DCCC chair Democrats seek wave to bolster House majority GOP sees chance to take out Democratic House campaign chief MORE (D-Ill.), head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), told reporters Tuesday morning that Democrats have already dedicated $10 million this cycle to "litigation efforts."

"This is an Election Day that may end up looking like an election week," Bustos said. "I hope [it's] not a whole lot longer than that, but if it [is], the goal here is to count every single vote, and we have a whole team leading up to this."