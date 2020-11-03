More than 12,000 people have registered to vote on Election Day in Michigan

More than 12,500 people have registered to vote on Election Day in Michigan as more than 100 million people have already cast their ballots nationally.

As of 2:30 p.m., 12,530 people have taken part in the state’s same-day voter registration program, according to the office of the Michigan Secretary of State.

As MLive reports, Michigan voters were first allowed to register on the same day they voted during the presidential primaries in March. About 13,000 people voted then. Voters previously were required to register to vote at least 30 days before Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people registering to vote on Election Day may be lowered by the coronavirus pandemic, said Jake Rollow, a spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.



Rollow also noted that a majority of voters who registered the day of the primary did so after 4 p.m., indicating many more people could still be registering later in the day.

Polling places in Michigan close at 8 p.m. and voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE has maintained a steady lead on President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE in the Great Lake State. An ABC/Washington Post poll released last week showed Biden ahead of Trump by 7 points. Trump won the state in 2016 by less than 1 percentage point above Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE.