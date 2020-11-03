Balderson successfully defends Ohio House seat

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) is projected to defeat his Democratic opponent, Alaina Shearer, in the race for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

Balderson, who was first elected to office during an August 2018 special election, tied himself closely with President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE during the course of the campaign. Trump won the district by 12 points in 2016.

Shearer — who previously worked as a radio reporter and news anchor — placed a strong emphasis on equal rights and health care while attempting to sway voters to elect a Democrat in the district for the first time since 1981.

Polling from October showed the candidates within 4 points of each other, and nonpartisan political handicapper The Cook Political Report rated the race as “likely Republican.”