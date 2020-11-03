Anti-Trump protesters gather at Lafayette Square ahead of election results

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House on Tuesday evening as election results began to roll in come in from across the country.

Protesters unfurled a large banner that read "REMOVE TRUMP" near police barricades set up to keep crowds away from the White House. The barricades were covered with a smattering of smaller anti-Trump signs.

Some anti-Trump signs, big and small, spotted by the fence around Lafayette Square pic.twitter.com/zw0iU74HJJ — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) November 4, 2020

definitely a little different outside the White House tonight pic.twitter.com/Gm1HnsuWTa — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) November 4, 2020

Lafayette Square was the site of a heavily criticized removal of demonstrators earlier this year by law enforcement including U.S. Park Police, when tear gas and smoke bombs were used to drive crowds out of the park so that President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE could take part in a photo op at a nearby church.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether any arrests had been made.