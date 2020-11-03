Trump wins West Virginia

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE won West Virginia’s five Electoral College votes Tuesday, securing a victory in one of the friendliest states for the president.

The Associated Press called the race just after 7:30 p.m. EST.

Gov. Jim Justice (R) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoLawmakers hope election releases pressure on stimulus talks Tech CEOs clash with lawmakers in contentious hearing GOP power shift emerges with Trump, McConnell MORE (R) both won reelection as well.

The Mountain State was never anticipated to be competitive in the presidential race after Trump won by his biggest margin there over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE in 2016, besting her by more than 40 percentage points.