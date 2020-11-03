Biden scores wins in Maryland, DC, handful of Northeastern states

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE (D) was projected the winner in several Northeastern states as well as Washington, D.C., shortly after polls closed in the region Tuesday evening, according to The Associated Press.

Biden won the states of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Massachusetts, picking up 67 Electoral College votes as well as three from Washington, D.C., for a total of 70 from the early pickups.

None of the states represented surprise wins for the Democratic nominee, who is focused on the nearby battleground states of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Massachusetts and Maryland, in particular, are two of the bluest states in the nation and haven't voted for a Republican president since 1984 and 1988, respectively.

Biden previously represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009, when he joined former President Obama's bid for the White House after conceding his own bid that same election cycle.

Updated to include totals from New Jersey and New York