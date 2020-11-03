Trump cleans up in safe Great Plains, Mountain West states

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE cleaned up in safe states in the Great Plains and Mountain West soon after polls closed Tuesday night.

The president won three Electoral College votes in Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota and two statewide Electoral College votes in Nebraska. All 11 electoral votes were expected to go Trump’s way after he won all four states handily in 2016.

Republicans also swept the Senate races in Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Nebraska was the only one of the four states to see any serious campaigning since the state divides its Electoral College votes up by congressional district as well as statewide margin. Nebraska grants two electoral college votes to the victor of the statewide race and one vote for the winner of each of its three congressional districts. The Omaha-centered 2nd Congressional District is competitive, and none of the three districts were called prior to the statewide call.