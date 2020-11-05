Democrat Haley Stevens hangs on to Michigan House seat

Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensChamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats Eric Esshaki wins Michigan GOP primary to challenge Haley Stevens MORE (D) is projected to retain her seat in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District after beating Republican Eric Esshaki.

The Associated Press called the race for Stevens on Thursday. She received 50.2 percent of the vote to Esshaki's 47.8 percent, according to the AP.

Stevens, 37, will serve a second term in the House representing southeast Michigan after she flipped the seat in 2018, when she won by 7 percentage points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic lawmaker, who once served as chief of staff for former President Obama’s automobile rescue task force, fended off a GOP challenge from Esshaki, a 36-year-old attorney and former nurse who ran for public office for the first time.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report had categorized the race as "leaning Democratic" ahead of Election Day.

Stevens won an open seat in 2018 after former Rep. David Trott (R) decided not to seek a third term. President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE won the district in 2016 by 4 points.