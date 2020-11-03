Trump allies scorn Dems in first tweets as members-elect

Two GOP candidates projected to win their congressional races mocked supporters of the Democratic Party in their first tweets as victors on Tuesday.

Madison Cawthorn, the apparent Republican winner in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, celebrated his victory with a short, defiant tweet: "Cry more, lib."

Cry more, lib. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

In Texas's 13th Congressional District, former White House physician Ronny Jackson, a close ally of the president, declared his allegiance: "I'll NEVER back down to the liberal mobs, and I'll be the strong conservative leader that you DESERVE. I promise I'll make you proud! Thank you #TX13!"

I'm honored to be elected as the next representative for Texas' 13th Congressional District. I'll NEVER back down to the liberal mobs, and I'll be the strong conservative leader that you DESERVE. I promise I'll make you proud! Thank you #TX13! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) November 4, 2020

The two districts are considered GOP strongholds, meaning that neither Cawthorn's nor Jackon's victory was particularly surprising Tuesday evening. Both candidates led their respective opponents in fundraising throughout the 2020 cycle.