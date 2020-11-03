Nevada Supreme Court rebuffs Trump bid for tighter vote-counting limits

The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an emergency request from the Trump campaign to impose more restrictive vote-counting procedures in Democratic-leaning Clark County, handing Republicans their second Nevada state court loss in two days.

The ruling comes after a lower court on Monday rejected a request by the Trump campaign, along with the Nevada Republican Party, to allow greater opportunity to observe the vote-counting process.

The GOP challengers also complained, without supporting evidence, that an automated signature-matching device used by the county and at various sites across the country had opened the door to fraudulent ballots being included in the state’s election results.

The lower court found that the Republican litigants lacked the legal right to sue and roundly rejected their claims. Nevada’s top court on Tuesday, in turn, declined to halt the lower court’s ruling.

Although the Nevada Supreme Court agreed to expedite the Trump campaign’s formal appeal after Election Day, the seven-member court cast serious doubt about its likelihood of success.

Nevada polling has shown Democratic nominee Joe Biden holding a slight lead over President Trump in the state's presidential race.

Polls closed at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.