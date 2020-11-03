Biden wins New Hampshire

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE won the state of New Hampshire on Tuesday night, denying President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE the chance to flip one of the GOP’s targets.

ABC News, NBC News, Fox News and The Associated Press all projected that Biden would take home the Granite State’s four Electoral College votes, with tallies showing the former vice president up about 9 points with 38 percent of the votes reported.

Trump’s campaign had touted New Hampshire as a possible flip opportunity after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE won it in 2016 by fewer than 3,000 votes.

The president held a rally with thousands of supporters in New Hampshire on Oct. 25, though polls there had consistently shown him trailing Biden.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenTrump makes rare campaign stops in New England in closing stretch GOP coronavirus bill blocked as deal remains elusive Justice indicts two members of ISIS 'Beatles' cell MORE and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuNew England ice rinks shut down after coronavirus case clusters emerge linked to hockey On The Trail: A third coronavirus wave builds just before Election Day Pandemic politics dominate competitive governor's races MORE also won their reelection bids in New Hampshire.