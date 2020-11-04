Biden holds Minnesota

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE is projected to win Minnesota, holding on to a key blue state President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE was bullish on flipping.

The Associated Press called Minnesota for Biden just after 12:20 p.m. EST, with results showing him with a more than 9-point lead with 67 percent of votes reported.

Minnesota was the Trump campaign’s top flip opportunity throughout the 2020 cycle after Trump lost there by less than 2 points in 2016. The president made several visits to the Gopher State throughout the campaign, and Biden held a drive-in rally there Friday, leading some to speculate that Democrats were nervous about their chances there.

Republicans were particularly hopeful that Trump’s “law and order” message would resonate with voters in the Midwestern state after protests over systemic racism and police brutality swept through Minneapolis and its suburbs following the police killing of George Floyd in May.

“I think that people are looking at the security issues if you live in the Minneapolis-St. Paul suburbs,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - 24 hours to go Senate battle threatens to spill into overtime On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE (R-S.D.) told The Hill last month.

But it appeared Trump was unable to overcome Minnesota’s historic blue tint. The state has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every race since 1976, and should the current margin hold, Biden will have outperformed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE’s 2016 showing by about 8 points.

Experts had predicted Minnesota would be less competitive this cycle than four years ago given that Trump is no longer a political outsider and the state is in the midst of a spike in coronavirus cases.

“Minnesota has a long history of this kind of independent streak and support for populism,” Paul Goren, a professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, told The Hill last month, noting former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura’s surprising win in the 1998 gubernatorial race.

“In a normal election cycle, that sort of populist streak and anti-incumbent tendency — that’s always kind of a wild card," he added. "I think it’s less of a wild card in the current election environment because Trump has been the incumbent, he has a record to run on.”