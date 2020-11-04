Biden says he's 'optimistic' he will win presidential race

Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE said early Wednesday that he is on track to win the 2020 presidential election, as vote returns show a narrowing, yet still viable, path to victory for the former vice president.

Speaking to supporters at a drive-in election night event in Wilmington, Del., in the early hours of Wednesday, Biden urged patience while election officials across the country tally outstanding ballots. But he projected confidence in his chances of capturing the White House, laying out a path to victory that runs through Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“It may take a little longer,” Biden said to honking car horns. “As I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald trump’s place to declare who won this election. It’s put to the American people. But I’m optimistic about the outcome.”

The remarks were his first since states began counting ballots on Tuesday. The former vice president spoke for only a few minutes, but said that he and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Omarosa backs Biden, predicts Trump will lose Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states MORE (D-Calif.), would speak publicly later Wednesday.

Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE are locked in a tight race for the White House, with Biden now seeing a narrower path to 270 electoral votes than once expected.

The Associated Press has declared Trump the winner in Florida, the largest of the traditional swing states, and the president currently leads in other battlegrounds like North Carolina and Georgia, where most votes have already been counted.

Biden’s chances of winning the presidency now hinge on states like Arizona, as well as three northern states, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, though counting could take days to complete.

Biden expressed confidence in his chances in Georgia on Wednesday morning, saying that he’s “still in the game” there. Turning the tides in Georgia, however, will hinge on late-breaking counts in heavily Democratic areas, and it’s unclear whether that will be enough to allow Biden to overtake Trump.