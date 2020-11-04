NYT needle shows election tipping for Biden in Georgia before moving to toss-up

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE holds an advantage over President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE for control of Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes, with just over 80 percent of precincts reporting, according to a New York Times projection Tuesday evening.

The Times's projection tracker said that Biden was slightly favored to win the state as of around 12:45 a.m., with 81 percent of the expected vote in. Biden trailed the president by slightly less than 300,000 votes at the time.

The newspaper’s needle showed Biden with a 0.5-point advantage in the state but with the “range of estimates” between a 2-point advantage for Biden and a 1.5-point advantage for Trump.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the needle moved back toward Trump into toss-up territory, with 84 percent of votes reported. Biden held a 0.2-point advantage over the president, behind the president by less than 240,000 votes.

Earlier Tuesday, a pipe burst at a polling location in Fulton County, Georgia's most populous county, which encompasses Atlanta, resulting in a four-hour delay in processing election ballots, ABC News reported, citing deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs.

Meanwhile, Spalding County — about an hour south of Atlanta — experienced a "county wide technical issue" Tuesday morning, leading to a court order keeping the polls open until 9 p.m., an additional two hours.

The Times did not immediately return a request for comment on what its prediction was based on.

Trump won Georgia by about 5 percentage points in 2016, with 50 percent of the vote.

Lisa Conley contributed.