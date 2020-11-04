Key Pa. county suspends vote counting until 10 a.m. Wednesday

Election officials in a key Pennsylvania county said early Wednesday morning that they would pause vote counting for about eight hours until they reconvened later in the day, an announcement that comes as the tightening presidential race comes down to a handful of battleground states.

Local news affiliate WESA reported that officials in Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh and some suburbs to the south of the city, moved to suspend vote counting around 1:30 a.m. EST. Officials are set to reconvene around 10 a.m.

UPDATE — Allegheny County is pausing the count and reconvening at 10 am to continue. — Lucy Perkins (@lucyeperk) November 4, 2020

The county is Pennsylvania's second-most populous and represents a stronghold of Democratic votes where former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE is hoping to see high turnout levels as he attempts to win back the Keystone State from President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE, who narrowly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: 'Clear path' to keeping Senate majority MORE there in 2016.

Vote counts in Pennsylvania came in far slower than did counts in many other states Tuesday evening, due in large part to allowing all voters to cast mail-in ballots for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was leading Biden by roughly 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania as of 2:10 a.m., though many votes in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and other Democratic strongholds remain uncounted.