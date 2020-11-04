GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte wins Montana governor's race

Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteGOP's Rosendale wins Montana House seat Democrat trails by 3 points in Montana Senate race: poll Poll shows statistical tie in Montana Senate race MORE (R) has won Montana’s gubernatorial race, bringing an end to a 16-year Democratic streak in the governor’s mansion.

The 59-year-old entrepreneur, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, will succeed a term-limited Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockSenate control in flux as counting goes forward in key states Daines fends off challenge to win second Montana Senate term Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate MORE (D) after defeating Bullock’s lieutenant governor, Democrat Mike Cooney. Gianforte won 53 percent of the vote.

"I expect Mr. Gianforte to serve with the best interests of all Montanans in mind," Cooney wrote on Twitter. "Public service answers to public accountability, but accountability doesn’t end here. It begins here."

Bullock, who beat Gianforte by 4 points during the 2016 governor’s race, was defeated by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) in one of the most competitive 2020 Senate races in the country.

Gianforte was elected to the state's at-large congressional seat during a special election to replace then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith Zinke5 major ways that Interior slashed protections for wildlife Trump extends Florida offshore drilling pause, expands it to Georgia, South Carolina Conspicuous by their absence from the Republican Convention MORE in May 2017.

He made headlines during the race when he attacked Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, and slammed him to the ground the night before his victory.

Gianforte pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault for the incident. He was sentenced to a 180-day deferred sentence, 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a $300 fine along with an $85 court fee.

The Republican lawmaker won reelection during the 2018 midterms but opted to pursue higher office last year.