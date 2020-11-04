Former McCain adviser says Biden flipping Arizona could be late senator's 'revenge'

Mike Murphy, a GOP strategist and former adviser for John McCain John Sidney McCainDemocrat Kelly defeats McSally in Arizona Senate race Harry Reid rips Lindsey Graham over Trump: 'He went to the dark side' after McCain died Harry Reid predicts Democratic Senate pickups in Iowa, Alaska, Montana MORE’s 2000 presidential bid, said Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE’s win in Arizona on Tuesday could be the late Republican senator's “revenge."

Murphy made the remarks on MSNBC hours before The Associated Press called the race for the former vice president, positioning Biden to secure the state's 11 electoral votes.

"A lot of Democrats were looking for a quick knockout in the sunbelt, where Biden would take a red state away, particularly Florida, and it didn't happen," Mike Murphy says.



Arizona, if it flips for Joe Biden, "could be the revenge of John McCain," Murphy adds. pic.twitter.com/3tqjgXicaZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 4, 2020

Biden is the first Democrat to capture the Grand Canyon State since former President Clinton in 1996. President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election On The Trail: Deeply divided nation shows blue islands in a red sea Biden wins Arizona MORE in the state by roughly 4 points four years ago.

Trump long had a contentious relationship with McCain, the GOP's 2008 presidential nominee and longtime senator who died in 2018 after battling brain cancer.

During his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump sparked backlash for saying that the former prisoner of war in Vietnam was not a hero because the president preferred those who weren’t “captured.” Trump also lambasted the senator for voting against a scaled-down GOP bill to repeal ObamaCare in 2017.

Biden was aided in his 2020 bid by the support of the McCain family, including his widow, Cindy McCain, and his daughter, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden in September, calling him a “good and honest man." She later joined the advisory board for his presidential transition team.

News of Biden's win also came as retired U.S. Navy captain and former astronaut Mark Kelly was projected to defeat Republican incumbent Arizona Sen. Martha McSally for the seat once occupied by John McCain.

Many social media users echoed Murphy’s statements, saying Arizona’s historic blue flip was an homage to the late senator.

It’s like the ghost of John McCain turning down his thumb one last time. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) November 4, 2020

Arizona potentially being the state that tips the election away from Trump and to Biden would be John McCain's ultimate revenge — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 4, 2020

The ghost of John McCain comes back for revenge.



BOOM.



Arizona goes Blue.



HUGE! — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2020

