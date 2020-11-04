All four 'squad' members easily win reelection

All four members of the ‘squad’ — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezChabot wins tough race in Ohio 'Squad' member Pressley glides to second term Democrats projected to retain House majority MORE (D-N.Y.), Illhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley'Squad' member Pressley glides to second term Democrats projected to retain House majority Girl Scouts spark backlash from left after congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett MORE (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaid (D-Mich.) — easily won reelection Tuesday night after fending off conservative challengers.

“Our sisterhood is resilient,” Omar said on Twitter.

According to the New York Times, Ocasio-Cortez’s seat was the second most expensive House race in the country after Republican challenger John Cummings raised over $10 million to try and unseat her. She easily won her race with just under 75 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called Tlaib’s race early Wednesday morning with over 66 percent of precincts reporting, winning her first race against a Republican opponent, David Dudenhoefer. She did not face a Republican when she was first elected in 2016.

Omar brushed aside GOP challenger Lacy Johnson after he failed to make inroads with his promise to fight poverty and crime through education reform and business savvy. Omar and Tlaib were the first Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018.

Pressley won her strong blue-leaning district over write-in Republican Rayla Campbell.

In announcing her win, Pressley said on Twitter: “Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organized. We have mobilized. We have legislated our values. I am so proud to be your Congresswoman & your partner in the work.”

The quartet has drawn the frequent ire of President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE and other Republicans for their left-leaning views on various issues from climate change to health care.