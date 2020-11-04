New Mexico becomes first state to elect all women of color to House delegation

New Mexico has become the first state to elect all women of color to its House delegation with the three women announced as winning their districts by early Wednesday morning.

Incumbent Deb Haaland Debra HaalandWhy it's time for a majority female Cabinet Hispanic caucus report takes stock of accomplishments with eye toward 2021 Rep. Robin Kelly enters race for Democratic caucus vice chair MORE (D-N.M.) won reelection to her House seat. She was one of the first Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.

Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez won the open seat for the state's Third Congressional District against Republican challenger Alexis Johnson.

And Republican Yvette Herrell defeated incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D) to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Herrell is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

It’s the honor of my life to be elected to serve #NM02. My commitment to each citizen of our district is that I will serve each of them with integrity as we work together to rebuild our economy and protect the values that make America great! #NMPOL pic.twitter.com/8LTYnJvncu — Yvette Herrell (@Yvette4congress) November 4, 2020

Fernandez will be replacing Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D), who was projected to win New Mexico’s open senate seat early Wednesday morning.