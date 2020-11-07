Biden takes state of Nevada

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE is projected to win Nevada in the race for the White House.

The Associated Press called the state for Biden, who holds a lead of more than 20,000 votes, at midday Saturday.

The call came after major television networks and The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Fox News also projected Biden as the winner in Nevada.

Nevada has been turning bluer over the years thanks to an increasingly diverse electorate. Trump narrowly lost the state in 2016. Former President George W. Bush was the last Republican to win the state in 2004.

The results follow days of waiting in the state, which showed a slim margin between Trump and Biden as ballots were counted.

While Nevada has six electoral votes, it garnered national attention after Election Day as the race narrowed in the state. More than 1 million ballots were cast by mail or in person prior to Election Day, surpassing the state's total 2016 turnout.

A Clark County judge ordered 30 out of 125 polling sites in the Las Vegas area to remain open for an extra hour after 8 p.m. after Republicans and the Trump campaign cited reports that some polling sites did not open on time.

The initial vote counts out of the state earlier this week after Election Day did not include mail-in ballots received on Election Day.

The Trump campaign announced on Thursday it was filing a lawsuit in Nevada to stop ballot counting, claiming there is proof that nonresidents voted in the election.