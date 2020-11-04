Vermont's GOP governor wins reelection after voting for Biden

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) won re-election on Tuesday after revealing that he voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE.

Scott fended off Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman (D) for reelection to his position. The Associated Press called the race at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night.

Scott told reporters on Election Day that he voted for Biden, according to independent news website sevendaysvt.com.

Late in August, Scott indicated that he would not vote for President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE, but did not confirm who he would vote for.

“I have not decided at this point whether to cast a vote for former Vice President Biden,” Scott said at the time. “But it’s something that I would consider. I just haven't made that decision at this point.”

AP called Vermont's presidential race in Biden’s favor Tuesday night shortly after polls closed. The state has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988, and was carried by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election On The Trail: Deeply divided nation shows blue islands in a red sea Biden wins Arizona MORE in 2016 by 26 percentage points.