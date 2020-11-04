Error in Arizona: 86 percent of vote in, not 98 percent

An error was found in Edison Research data for the results of Arizona’s presidential contest, according to New York Times editor Patrick LaForge.

As of early Wednesday, only 86 percent of the state’s votes have been counted, versus 98 percent. Edison is used by the Times and other news organizations, which had reported that 98 percent of the vote was counted based on the information.

(Unfortunately the maps and charts are displaying the percentage incorrectly until this can be fixed) — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) November 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Times, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE has won 51 percent of the vote compared to President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE’s 47.6 percent. Over 2.7 million votes have been reported.

The Associated Press and Fox News both projected Biden as the winner in Arizona, though other news networks have not called the race. President Trump won the state by roughly 4 points in 2016.