Scott Walker suggests Biden's Wisconsin lead too big for recount

Former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker suggested in a tweet Wednesday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE’s lead in the crucial battleground state was too steep to be overturned in a recount.

“After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes,” Walker, a Trump ally, tweeted. “After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131. As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle.”

After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131.



As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle. #Election2020 https://t.co/CEr82eiCWH — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

According to The Associated Press, Biden leads in Wisconsin, a key swing state in both candidates’ path to 270 electoral votes, by about 20,000 votes, or just under 1 percentage, with 97 percent of precincts reporting. President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election On The Trail: Deeply divided nation shows blue islands in a red sea Biden wins Arizona MORE by a similar margin, 47.22 percent to 46.45 percent, in 2016.

Results are also still outstanding in several other states that could help seal a Trump or Biden victory, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.