Officials in several battleground states are urging patience on Wednesday as election workers continued to sort through and count millions of outstanding ballots that could tip the balance of the presidential race.

The election remains too close to call, but Biden had taken narrow leads Wednesday morning in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, and many of the outstanding ballots across other battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, are believed to be in areas that tend to favor Democrats.

President Trump, meanwhile, prematurely declared victory early Wednesday morning, demanding that officials stop counting ballots and threatening to take his case to the Supreme Court.

Here’s where things stand in the uncalled states:

Michigan

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said Wednesday morning that officials in Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids had yet to finish counting ballots.

“Michigan update: recently updated and reported results now include absentee ballots voted by citizens in Livonia and Dearborn,” Benson said. “Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids still have yet to fully complete and report their tabulation of every ballot.”

The outstanding ballots in heavily Democratic areas like Detroit and Flint, combined with the fact that many of the remaining votes may be absentee ballots, bodes well for Biden’s chances in the state.

He currently leads Trump by less than 1 point in Michigan, but if his current advantage holds, it will be enough to avoid an automatic recount.

Pennsylvania

Trump currently leads Biden by nearly half a million votes in Pennsylvania, or roughly 8.5 percentage points, but it’s too early to make a call in the state and there are some positive signs for Biden.

More than 1.4 million absentee votes are left to be counted, and those ballots are expected to heavily favor Biden, who has so far led Trump in mail voting the state by a nearly 4-to-1 margin.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfPennsylvania governor appears in new ad warning election results may take 'a few days' Biden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day Sunday shows - Election countdown dominates MORE tweeted early Wednesday morning that “counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible,” assuring that officials would “count every vote.”

But counting the remaining ballots is expected to take a while. The state’s top elections official has said she expects the vast majority of the votes to be counted by Friday.

Wisconsin

Biden took a roughly 20,000-vote lead over Trump in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning as officials worked to count a flood of ballots in Milwaukee, Kenosha and other heavily Democratic areas.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told NBC News on Wednesday that all of the state’s ballots had been counted, leaving Biden as the top vote-getter in the state.

But the race in Wisconsin has yet to be called, and Trump’s campaign has already said it will request a recount. Wisconsin state law allows for a candidate to request a recount if he or she loses by 1 percentage point or less. With his roughly 20,000-vote advantage, Biden currently leads by about 0.7 points.

Nevada

Biden holds a scant 0.6 percentage point lead in Nevada – fewer than 8,000 votes – and the only votes that remain to be counted are absentee and provisional ballots, which likely lean Democratic. All of the state’s Election Day votes have been tallied.

But don’t expect the race to be called just yet. Election officials in the state have said that they will not release remaining results until Thursday.

Georgia

Trump currently leads Biden in Georgia by less than 2 points. But officials are still working their way through scores of ballots in the Atlanta area, which leans heavily Democratic. Whether those remaining votes will be enough to allow Biden to overtake Trump, however, remains to be seen.

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said he expected most of the counting to be done by midday on Wednesday, and that the vote tally would “definitely” be complete by the end of the day.

“By midday we should be pretty much through it. By the end of the day, we’ll definitely have it done,” Raffensperger said, adding that Fulton County, where Atlanta is located, was running “a little bit behind.”

North Carolina

Trump is leading Biden in North Carolina by less than 2 percentage points. But ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 12 will still be counted, leaving the outcome of the presidential race undecided for now.

It’s unlikely, however, that late-arriving ballots will be enough to change the tides of the race in North Carolina. Trump currently has a roughly 75,000-vote advantage over Biden.