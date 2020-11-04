Trump wins electoral vote in Maine's 2nd Congressional District

President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE has won the single Electoral College vote from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, according to Associated Press projections released Wednesday afternoon.

The AP reported early Wednesday that Biden had won Maine’s statewide popular vote, as well as the 1st Congressional District, giving the former vice president three electoral votes in the state.

Maine gives two electoral votes to the statewide election winner, allocating the rest by congressional district.

This marks a similar split from 2016, when Trump won in the rural, conservative congressional district, giving him one electoral vote, with three awarded to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election On The Trail: Deeply divided nation shows blue islands in a red sea Biden wins Arizona MORE.

The 2016 election marked the first time in state history that Maine divided its electoral votes.

The 2020 election was the first time Maine used ranked-choice voting for the presidential election.

The single electoral vote for Trump on Wednesday gives him a total of 214, compared to Biden's 238, with races in multiple states still uncalled.

The news for the president comes as Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate control in flux as counting goes forward in key states Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate Kyle Kondik on tonight's battle for Senate control MORE said on Wednesday that Democratic nominee Sara Gideon called her to concede the Maine Senate race, even though the race remained uncalled by many networks.

"I just received a very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race. I want to publicly thank Sara for her call. We had a good talk," Collins said in Maine.

Collins has had a steady lead in the race considered a key pick up for Democrats hoping to gain a majority in the Senate, with Collins staying above 50 percent—the threshold for avoiding the race defaulting to ranked choice.