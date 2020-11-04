House sees largest, most diverse group of openly LGBTQ candidates elected in 2020, group finds

This House saw its largest, most diverse class of openly LGBTQ candidates win election and reelection to Congress this week, the LGBTQ Victory Fund said.

The group, a national organization that works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in government, said on Wednesday afternoon that nine LGBTQ candidates running in House races have secured victories.

The number, the group said, will ensure “a historic number” of openly LGBTQ members will serve in the House next year, with nine LGBTQ members slated to serve in the chamber in the 117th Congress.

The group also pointed to recent victories secured by two Democrats, Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, in New York, where they became the first openly gay Black men to win election to Congress this week.

According to the organization, there are currently seven openly LGBTQ members in the House and two in the Senate.

When Jones and Torres assume office the coming year, along with the seven incumbents who won their races on Tuesday, the group said the number of openly LGBTQ members in Congress will also increase from nine to 11 next year.

The organization said the next Congress will also see its most diverse group of LGBTQ members thanks to the wins secured by Jones and Torres, increasing the number of openly LGBTQ representatives of color from two to four.

When remarking on the gains made by openly LGBTQ candidates running for Congress this year, Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, said in a statement that the next session of Congress “will have the largest and most diverse group of LGBTQ leaders in history and with increased representation comes increased political power.”

“These LGBTQ members of Congress will influence how their constituents and colleagues view our community and ensure issues of equality remain a priority,” she continued.

According to the organization, over 25 openly LGBTQ candidates won Democratic or Republican congressional primaries this year, setting a new record. Out of those candidates, 15 were endorsed by the organization.