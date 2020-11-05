Biden has multiple paths to 270 as vote counts tighten

Multiple paths to 270 electoral votes and the White House are opening for Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to 'count every vote' following Election Day: 'We'll wait' MORE as the vote counts in several states tightened overnight.

Biden leads in Nevada and Arizona, but has seen his advantage slide in the latter. Biden leads by less than 69,000 votes in the Sun Belt state he’s trying to flip from President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE.

Wins in both states would almost certainly lead to a Biden presidency, but he also has other paths to get to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House after he was projected as the winner on Wednesday in Michigan and Wisconsin.

In Georgia, Trump is ahead but the count is tightening, with the president clinging to a lead of more than 18,000 votes. Additional vote results are expected to be announced later on Thursday morning, some of them from areas of the state such as Atlanta and its suburbs, where Democrats and Biden have an advantage.

In Pennsylvania, Biden is also gaining steadily on Trump as votes are counted. On Thursday morning, Trump’s lead stood at more than 164,000 votes. The president's lead had stood at more than 600,000 votes on Wednesday morning. The question is whether Biden will continue to gain ground as mail-in ballots continue to be counted Thursday and Friday. Democrats had urged their voters to cast mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump held leads as the count began, but lost them as a higher percentage of mail-in votes were counted.

This has given the Biden campaign confidence that the former vice president will eventually overtake Trump in Pennsylvania, rebuilding the “blue wall” of states that fell in 2016 and led to Trump’s victory.

Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes, and Biden would get to 270 just with a win there, meaning that he would still carve a path to the White House if Trump were able to win every other state that is still on the board, including those where Biden is now ahead.

Trump’s campaign has launched legal challenges across the country over the counting processes in at least three states -- Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

He has also asked for a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden’s margin of victory is less than a percentage point. Wisconsin allows for a recount with such a tight margin.

Other recounts are possible in states such as Georgia, where the margin between the two candidates is now less than 1 percent.

Trump's campaign has also insisted that he has a path to victory in Arizona, rebutting earlier decisions by Fox News and The Associated Press to call the race for Biden. Several other networks, however, have not declared a winner.

Trump stirred headlines early Wednesday morning with comments from the White House that showed he thought the election was being stolen from him. He prematurely declared himself the winner even as legitimate votes were still being counted in a number of states, remarks that drew stark criticism from GOP figures.

A question going forward as Trump challenges the vote counts and processes in battleground states is the degree to which other GOP backers fully back him.

One factor may be how many states ultimately declare Biden as the victory, underscoring the importance in all of the states still counting ballots.

Two other states have yet to announce their final results: Alaska, where Trump is expected to win, and North Carolina, where Trump had held a stable but small lead.

Tensions over the count are rising across the country, with reports of protests Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Portland, Oregon, New York, Phoenix and other cities.

Demonstrators opposing Trump called for every vote to be counted, while pro-Trump protesters in Arizona questioned whether the votes are being counted fairly.

--Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report