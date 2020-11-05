Kanye West received 60,000 votes in the presidential election

Rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye floats 2024 bid as election night results come in Trump brings Lil Pump onstage at rally, introduces him as 'Little Pimp' Kanye West says he's casting his first presidential vote for himself MORE received about 60,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election, despite some polls indicating his support as high as 2 percent nationwide.

The total, first reported by USA Today, comes despite attorneys for West working for months to obtain ballot access in a handful of states and West's own appeals on social media for support from his more than 30 million followers.

A public supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE, some nevertheless speculated on social media that his appeals for votes among his massive fan base could end up hurting former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to 'count every vote' following Election Day: 'We'll wait' MORE's (D) presidential run, which looked to be on the precipice of victory Thursday morning as votes continued to be counted in several states.

ADVERTISEMENT

West canceled a planned appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelThe Hill's 12:30 Report - 2020 Election Edition: Where the uncalled states stand Jimmy Kimmel makes emotional plea to 'vote with your heart' while sharing update on son Fauci, Black Lives Matter founders included on Time's 100 Most Influential People list MORE Live" Wednesday evening, Kimmel announced Monday, and announced his interest in another presidential run in 2024 in a tweet posted Wednesday.

West indicated a day earlier that his vote for himself Tuesday was his first-ever participation in an election, though he was forced to write in his name due to his failure to obtain ballot access in Wyoming, where he resides along with wife Kim Kardashian West Kimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestKanye West says he's casting his first presidential vote for himself New 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip reveals Khloé tested positive for COVID-19 New Jersey spoofs Kim Kardashian West's private island getaway amid COVID-19 MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The rapper previously visited Trump at the White House in late 2018, where during a wild speech in front of cameras in the Oval Office, West declared his support for Trump.

"Kanye has been a friend of mine for a long time," the president told reporters at the time.