Warnock warns of negative ads to come as Georgia Senate race heads to runoff

The Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) warned Georgia voters in a humorous campaign ad released Thursday to expect a barrage of negative advertising from supporters of his opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Election mess drags on l Trump campaign suing to stop vote counts in Mich., Penn. l Republicans outperforming expectations in House, Senate Collins wins Maine race, narrowing Democratic chances for Senate majority The Hill's 12:30 Report - 2020 Election Edition: Where the uncalled states stand MORE (R-Ga.).

The short video released on Twitter begins with a narrator jokingly accusing the Democrat of eating pizza with a fork and hating puppies.

Warnock then vows that the attacks "won’t stop us from fighting for a better future for Georgians and focusing on the issues that matter."

"Kelly Loeffler doesn't want to talk about why she's for cutting health care in the middle of a pandemic," Warnock adds.

He ends the ad by saying he's focused on what Washington can do for Georgians.

"And by the way, I love puppies," he adds.

But that won’t stop us from fighting for a better future for Georgians and focusing on the issues that matter. pic.twitter.com/VN0YIA02MG — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 5, 2020

Warnock and Loeffler were the only two candidates to advance from Tuesday's election, with both candidates failing to pass the 50 percent threshold necessary to avoid a runoff. The two will face each other again in January.

Loeffler trailed Warnock in Tuesday's election results due to competition from a fellow Republican, Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThe Hill's Morning Report - Too close to call Loeffler, Warnock advance to runoff in Georgia special election Republicans pour millions into final days of Senate battle MORE (Ga.), who failed to advance to the runoff and threw his support behind Loeffler following his concession.

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

Loeffler was appointed to the seat last year and is running to serve the remaining two years of a term begun by former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonThe Hill's Morning Report - Too close to call Loeffler, Warnock advance to runoff in Georgia special election Overnight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria MORE (R-Ga.). Isakson resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019 for health reasons.

Georgia's special Senate election is seen as a key target for Democrats who saw disappointing results in House elections on Tuesday and have seen their hopes of taking the Senate fall to Warnock's race and a few others, though it appears increasingly unlikely the party will gain a majority in the upper chamber.