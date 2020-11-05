Biden projects confidence in election results: 'We continue to feel very good about where things stand'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to 'count every vote' following Election Day: 'We'll wait' MORE urged Americans to remain calm in brief remarks Thursday afternoon, saying he remains confident in his chances of clinching the presidency.

“We continue to feel — the senator and I — we continue to feel very good about where things stand,” Biden said, nodding towards Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCalifornia votes to return voting rights to felons on parole Biden says he's 'optimistic' he will win presidential race Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate MORE (D-Calif.). “We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.”

Biden's remarks from Wilmington, Del., lasted under two minutes and come with the nation on edge and votes still being tabulated in several states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden leads in the Electoral College as well as in the vote counts in Arizona and Nevada, which would be enough for a victory.

He is trailing in Pennsylvania, but Trump's lead is steadily decreasing as ballots are counted, giving the Biden team hope he could add to his total with the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes.

The former vice president is also getting closer to Trump in Georgia, where the president is clinging to a slim lead.

Trump earlier Thursday in a message on Twitter said the vote count should stop. Other Republicans and members of the Trump family have suggested Democratic officials are trying to steal the election from Trump by counting ballots that should not be counted.

Public officials in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia have defended their work, while saying they are working to count thousands of legally-cast ballots.

Trump, who has repeatedly made baseless claims of voter fraud and foul play, prematurely declared victory in the presidential race early Wednesday morning, later falsely claiming that he had won Pennsylvania and other states that are still undecided.

His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania over the past 24 hours. Judges in Michigan and Georgia dismissed lawsuits on Thursday. The president won a ruling in Pennsylvania allowing party and campaign observers to get closer to election workers processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia.