Trump surrogate on election legal challenges: 'Hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through'

A member from the California Republican National Committee and co-chair of Women for Trump said in an interview Thursday that she hoped Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettBrent Budowsky: Democracy in America is on trial Collins wins Maine race, narrowing Democratic chances for Senate majority Supreme Court grapples over Catholic organization's fight against nondiscrimination law MORE “will come through” in ruling on a lower court decision allowing the Trump campaign to more closely monitor ballot counting in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign filed an appeal to Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, asking it to reverse a lower court order denying closer observation of ballot counting in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the judge ruled in favor of Trump, who called the decision a major victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections on Thursday asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review the lower court ruling.

In an interview with Fox News’s Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsGraham dismisses criticism from Fox Business's Lou Dobbs Lou Dobbs goes after Lindsey Graham: 'I don't know why anyone' would vote for him Shepard Smith averages 322,000 viewers in first week on CNBC MORE, attorney and Trump surrogate Harmeet Dhillon claimed that “election officials are in contempt” by “ignoring that court order and going on with the counting without Republican election monitors there to witness it.”

“Because that election is so close and because the president’s lead is declining, that is where we could lose it, and it is an outrage that those people are in contempt of court,” Dhillon said.

"We're waiting for the United States Supreme Court - of which the President has nominated three justices - to step in and do something,” she continued. “And hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through and pick it up.”

However, Dhillon added that “there’s no guarantee of that,” adding that Republicans “have to fight this on the ground and make sure that we challenge every place.”

Trump campaign legal adviser: "We're waiting for the United States Supreme Court - of which the President has nominated three justices - to step in and do something. And hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through" pic.twitter.com/Z4bfBqsks5 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Should an eventual decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court be appealed, it could make its way to the high court less than two months after Trump nominated Barrett, who filled the seat vacated by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgPelosi: Amy Coney Barrett 'an illegitimate Supreme Court justice' The Trump court and the erosion of environmental law Ginsburg's granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: 'Make her voice heard at the ballot box' MORE.

During her hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Barrett refused to say if she would recuse herself from potential cases related to the November election.

"It always happens after consultation with the full court, so I can't offer an opinion on recusal without short-circuiting that entire process," Barrett said at the time.

"I commit to you to fully and faithfully applying the law of recusal, and part of that law is to consider any appearance questions. ... But I can't offer a legal conclusion right now about an outcome of the decision I would reach," Barrett added.

According to The Associated Press, Trump was leading Pennsylvania on Thursday early evening by more than 75,000 votes with 89 percent of ballots tabulated.