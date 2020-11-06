Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE has overtaken President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE in the presidential election in Georgia.

At about 4:30 a.m., the release of ballots counted in the Atlanta suburb of Clayton County gave Biden a lead in the state of 917 votes.

Biden had been gaining on Trump throughout Thursday and Friday morning as many mailed-in ballots were slowly counted. No Democrat has won the state of Georgia in a presidential election since 1992.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes and a win there would be a win in the Electoral College in Biden's grasp.

All eyes remained on Pennsylvania, where Trump still held a lead on Biden — but one that was steadily shrinking.

In Georgia, Biden’s success in the traditionally red state can be attributed to the Democratic-dominated urban areas in and surrounding the cities of Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus and Savannah.

Given the closeness of the race, a recount in Georgia seemed likely. Trump's campaign has already requested a recount in the state of Wisconsin.

Georgia election officials on Friday will begin conducting a risk-limiting audit under a new state law before certifying the presidential election winner.

The risk-limiting audit will take a statistically significant sample of ballots and examine them by hand to observe whether the declared winner indeed won, NBC News reported.