Trump received overwhelming support in area where coronavirus most rampant

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE received overwhelming support in areas where coronavirus cases are surging most right now across the nation, an analysis from the Associated Press finds.

AP’s analysis found that of the 376 counties that currently have the highest number of new cases per capita, over 93 percent of those counties voted for the president in Tuesday's election.

While the numbers in those counties showed overwhelming support for the president, some of the areas hardest-hit by the virus earlier in the year, like parts of New York, California and Washington state, saw a large amount of support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE.

Democrats had hoped for an overwhelming electoral victory that would serve as a repudiation of the president and his handling of the pandemic. The president has repeatedly dismissed the virus, mocked those who wore masks, and even held large events where people were not social distancing.

Trump himself got COVID-19, as have many of his aides in the West Wing.

Yet, AP found that most of the counties that voted for Trump were rural counties that tended to have lower adherence to public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing. These included counties in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Many of the surging counties supporting the president have also shown a propensity to align politically with Trump on other issues.

Another AP analysis found that voters for Trump and Biden had different views on if the pandemic is under control.

According to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters across the country conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 36 percent of those who voted for Trump said they thought that the coronavirus was completely or mostly under control, and another 47 percent said it was somewhat under control.

By contrast, 82 percent of Biden voters said the pandemic was not at all under control.

Slim majorities in red states that Trump won said that the COVID-19 pandemic was at least somewhat under control, AP VoteCast found, including voters in Alabama (60 percent), Missouri (54 percent), Mississippi (58 percent), Kentucky (55 percent), Texas (55 percent), Tennessee (56 percent) and South Carolina (56 percent).

Fifty-seven percent of voters in Wisconsin, where Biden is projected to win and cases surged just before Tuesday’s election, said the virus was not under control. A majority of voters in Washington State (55 percent) said the same. Washington faced one of the earliest surges of coronavirus as it moved through the state in March and April.

Meanwhile, voters in New York and New Hampshire, which have managed to bring the virus under control after initial spikes, were divided on whether or not the virus was under control.

The nation broke another daily record of coronavirus cases on Thursday topping 118,000 new infections, in the second straight day that was marked with more than 100,000 new cases. Many states across the midwest are now experiencing new surges in coronavirus cases.

There were also around 1,187 reported deaths, a nearly 20 percent increase from the same day last week. Hospitalizations are also surging across the country.