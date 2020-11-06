Biden to give prime-time address Friday evening

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE will give a prime-time address at some point on Friday evening, a campaign official says.

The campaign has not provided further details about the nature of the address but Democrats are hopeful that the networks will call the race for Biden soon and that he will be addressing the nation for the first time as president-elect.

Votes are still being counted in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Biden leads in all of those states at the moment, although Georgia is likely headed for a recount.

Biden needs only to win Pennsylvania to reach 270 electoral votes. The Democratic nominee currently leads by fewer than 10,000 votes there but his lead is expected to grow as mail ballots and votes from populous urban areas are counted.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE has given no indication that he will concede defeat.

The president’s campaign is flooding the battleground states with legal challenges and making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

But if Biden holds on in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia, he will have secured a comfortable Electoral College victory that is not likely to be overturned by legal challenges or recounts.